Pune: Bees Attack Tourists Near Shivneri Fort On Shiv Jayanti Eve

On the eve of Shiv Jayanti, a group of tourists faced a harrowing ordeal near Shivneri Fort as they were unexpectedly attacked by a swarm of bees.

The incident occurred when approximately 70 tourists, including children, had gathered for a tourism excursion at the historic fort nestled in Junnar tehsil in Pune.

According to eyewitnesses, the tranquil atmosphere surrounding the fort was disrupted when a group of rowdy youths instigated the bees by pelting stones at their colony.

The bees, agitated by the sudden disturbance, retaliated by swarming towards the tourists, resulting in chaos and panic among the unsuspecting visitors.

As the bees launched their assault, tourists fled in fear, scrambling to escape the relentless stings. In the ensuing commotion, some individuals suffered injuries after tripping and falling on the fort's stairs, while others sustained multiple bee stings.

Among the injured were women, senior citizens, and several children from Pune and Mumbai, who had ventured to the area to explore the renowned Tulja Caves located nearby.

The severity of the situation prompted a swift response from local authorities and medical personnel. The injured tourists were promptly transported to Junnar Rural Hospital for medical treatment and care. Reports indicate that four individuals sustained serious injuries in the bee attack, necessitating immediate attention and medical intervention.