Pune: Baramati Youths Seek Clarity From Ajit Pawar On Maratha Reservation Issue |

After a meeting in Panadere village in Baramati, Maratha community youths confronted Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, seeking clarity on his personal stance regarding the Maratha reservation issue on Sunday.

Pawar reiterated the government's commitment to granting reservation to the Maratha community without affecting other communities' reservations.

This dialogue between Maratha community youths and Ajit Pawar lasted for approximately ten to fifteen minutes.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday expressed condolences over the suicide of two Maratha community members and implored activists not to resort to such measures.

Shinde reaffirmed his commitment to the Maratha community and their quest for reservations, emphasising that the government has a duty to provide reservations.

"Today I want to appeal that two people from the Maratha community committed suicide, I'm also from the Maratha community and the son of a farmer, I express condolences to those who have committed suicide. Please think about your families before taking such steps," CM Shinde said.

"It is the government's responsibility to give reservation to the Maratha community, and we are working towards it. With the Supreme Court admitting the state government's curative petition on the Maratha reservation, a big window for reservation has opened for the Maratha community," he added.

(With ANI inputs)

