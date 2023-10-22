Pune: Suryadatta Group's Prof. Dr. Sanjay Chordiya and Sushma Chordiya Invited To Oxford University For Academic Collaboration |

The Founding President of the Suryadatta Group of Institutes, Prof Dr Sanjay Chordiya, and Sushma Chordiya, Vice President and President of Suryadatta Women Entrepreneurs Leadership Academy (SWELLA), have received a second invitation from the prestigious Oxford University in London. During this visit, Prof Dr Sanjay B Chordiya will engage with students, staff, and residents of the Oxford University Incubation Center, and he will also explore partnerships with other universities in London and Scotland.

The previous invitation to Oxford University revolved around discussions with senior professors and heads of innovation departments to facilitate academic exchanges and potential partnerships in licensing, research, commercialisation, and educational consultancy. The focus was on offering students world-class education through these collaborations. Substantial discussions took place with Oxford's research team regarding an incubation centre for promoting student entrepreneurship.

During the visit, Chordiya introduced the various courses offered by the Suryadatta Group of Institutes, discussed available student facilities, and explored potential associations with the university. He was invited to visit the university periodically for ongoing planning and discussions.

Read Also Pune: Ashish Khetan Stresses Ethical Journalism And Credibility In Media Conference

This second invitation seeks to expand discussions on creative avenues for student research and innovation, aiming to develop and implement concrete action plans. Both Sanjay Chordiya and Sushma Chordiya will be at Oxford University in the third week of October. He will provide mentorship to incubation students, while Sushma Chordiya will share insights about the work of Suryadutta Women Empowerment and Leadership Academy, particularly in empowering women from various sections of society. The visit will also encompass discussions and memorandum of understanding (MoU) signings with other universities to explore potential collaborative programs for Suryadatta students.

Chordiya expressed his gratitude for the second consecutive invitation from Oxford University and his commitment to enhancing educational opportunities for students by implementing best practices observed during his visits to Oxford. He also highlighted the Suryadatta Institute's consistent efforts in providing holistic student development and world-class education over the past 25 years.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)