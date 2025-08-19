Pune: Authorities Urge Caution As Water Released From Khadakwasla & Mulshi Dams Into Mula-Mutha Rivers | File Photo (Khadakwasla Dam)

Pune: Khadakwasla Dam and Mulshi Dam, built on the Mutha and Mula Rivers, have become full, resulting in water being released from them into the rivers. Khadakwasla Dam has started a 4,170 cusecs release into the Mutha River, which will increase to 7,561 cusecs. While Mulshi Dam is 95% full, a 5,000 cusecs water release has started, the Pune District Administration informed on Tuesday afternoon

Mohan Bhadane, Sub-Divisional Engineer, Irrigation Department, said, "From the Khadakwasla Dam spillway, the ongoing discharge of 4,170 cusecs into the Mutha riverbed will be increased to 7,561 cusecs at 11 am. Citizens are advised not to enter the riverbed and to take necessary precautions."

Suresh Kondubhairi of Tata Power said, "Mulshi Dam is 95% full, and 5,000 cusecs will be released into the Mula River from the dam spillway at 12 noon. Depending on the situation, the discharge may be increased or decreased. Citizens are advised not to enter the riverbed and to take necessary precautions."

Pawana Dam 100% Full

Along with that, Pawana Dam has reached almost 100% capacity. Water release began on Tuesday morning with 4,300 cusecs, expected to increase. All three major rivers around Pune City, including Mula, Mutha, Pawana, and Indrayani, have reported an increase in their water levels.