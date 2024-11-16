 Pune Assembly Polls: Will Provide ₹1 Lakh For Marriage, Says Avinash Pujari Of Sanay Chatrapati Shasan Party (EXCLUSIVE VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Assembly Polls: Will Provide ₹1 Lakh For Marriage, Says Avinash Pujari Of Sanay Chatrapati Shasan Party (EXCLUSIVE VIDEO)

Pune Assembly Polls: Will Provide ₹1 Lakh For Marriage, Says Avinash Pujari Of Sanay Chatrapati Shasan Party (EXCLUSIVE VIDEO)

Responding to a question on animal cruelty, Avinash Pujari said that he is associated with various organisations and is striving to do better for the animals

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 02:22 PM IST
article-image
Pune Assembly Polls: Will Provide ₹1 Lakh For Marriage, Says Avinash Pujari Of Sanay Chatrapati Shasan Party | FPJ Photo

Avinash Pujari from the Sanay Chatrapati Shasan Party is contesting the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly elections from the Khadakwasla constituency in Pune. Speaking at The Free Press Journal's 'Vision for Pune' event, Pujari presented his vision for the city and his constituency in particular.

Watch Video:

Talking about his party, Pujari, an IT professional, said, "This party has been founded in association with Professor Namdevrao Jadhav. I am the vice president of the party. We started the process of registering the party around six months back. Our plan was to contest all 288 Assembly seats. However, we got the registration certificate on October 25 and we could contest only four seats."

Read Also
Pune Assembly Polls: I Have A 25-Year Vision For Khadakwasla, Says MNS Candidate Mayuresh Wanjale...
article-image

Pujari spoke about the points in his manifesto. "Firstly, I will give ₹50 lakh government funds to each society when elected. I have also listed the works of MLAs in my manifesto so that the citizens can understand and not vote for someone who distributes gifts to them. I have also mentioned that the development works should be monitored by following proper SOP and timeline," he said. "The youth are seeking a better alternative. In the last few months, I have studied deeply about the issues plaguing my constituency," he added.

FPJ Shorts
Sukhbir Singh Badal Steps Down As President Of Shiromani Akali Dal, Submits Resignation To Party's Working Committee
Sukhbir Singh Badal Steps Down As President Of Shiromani Akali Dal, Submits Resignation To Party's Working Committee
IRCTC West Zone Promotes Guru Kripa Yatra On Guru Purab With Information Stalls Across Mumbai
IRCTC West Zone Promotes Guru Kripa Yatra On Guru Purab With Information Stalls Across Mumbai
Delhi: 82.53 Kg Of High-Grade Cocaine Seized By NCB, 4 Arrested
Delhi: 82.53 Kg Of High-Grade Cocaine Seized By NCB, 4 Arrested
Excessive Screen-Time Can Lead To Early Puberty In Children; Know What Experts Say
Excessive Screen-Time Can Lead To Early Puberty In Children; Know What Experts Say

"In today's time, it is very important to get married at the right age and it is important to encourage this. I will see to it that the government grants ₹1 lakh to these youths," he further said.

Read Also
FPJ's Pune Vision 2024: VBA's Arvind Tayade Confident of Winning 4 Seats in Pune, Vows to Tackle...
article-image

Responding to a question on animal cruelty, he said that he is associated with various organisations and is striving to do better for the animals.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ’s Pune Vision 2024: Candidates from Prahar, VBA, BSP, and Independent Voices Address...

FPJ’s Pune Vision 2024: Candidates from Prahar, VBA, BSP, and Independent Voices Address...

Pune Assembly Polls: Will Provide ₹1 Lakh For Marriage, Says Avinash Pujari Of Sanay Chatrapati...

Pune Assembly Polls: Will Provide ₹1 Lakh For Marriage, Says Avinash Pujari Of Sanay Chatrapati...

Pune Residents Grill BJP, NCP-SP Leaders With Tough Questions (EXCLUSIVE VIDEO)

Pune Residents Grill BJP, NCP-SP Leaders With Tough Questions (EXCLUSIVE VIDEO)

FPJ's Pune Vision 2024: VBA's Arvind Tayade Confident of Winning 4 Seats in Pune, Vows to Tackle...

FPJ's Pune Vision 2024: VBA's Arvind Tayade Confident of Winning 4 Seats in Pune, Vows to Tackle...

Pune Assembly Polls: I Have A 25-Year Vision For Khadakwasla, Says MNS Candidate Mayuresh Wanjale...

Pune Assembly Polls: I Have A 25-Year Vision For Khadakwasla, Says MNS Candidate Mayuresh Wanjale...