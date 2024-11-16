FPJ's Pune Vision 2024: VBA's Arvind Tayade Confident of Winning 4 Seats in Pune, Vows to Tackle Crime, Improve Law and Order, and Create a Drug-Free City |

In an exclusive conversation about Pune Vision 2024 with The Free Press Journal, Adv. Arvind Tayade, the city head of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), outlined his party's strong commitment to the city and its people, asserting that VBA will not only win a significant number of seats in Pune but also bring about much-needed social change.

He mentioned that the party has fielded candidates in over 200 constituencies across the state, with strong contenders in Pune expected to win 4 seats, a key part of the 20-25 seats that the party aims to secure in the upcoming elections.

On the issues faced by Punekars, Tayade addressed the need for more effective implementation of SRA (Slum Rehabilitation Authority) projects, advocating for these projects to benefit locals and ensure a drug-free city. He also called for improvements in law and order, particularly in the wake of rising incidents of POCSO cases and violence linked to organised gangs like the Koyta gang. He said that his party will work on reducing crime and improving the law and order situation in the city by making it drug-free.

On hidden alliance with BJP

Tayade refuted claims of any hidden alliance with the BJP, calling such accusations unfounded and aimed at undermining his party’s identity as a voice for marginalised communities. He was particularly vocal about the narrative set by established political parties, accusing them of distorting issues related to the Constitution and reservation policies in 2024, which led to a decrease in the vote share of VBA.

He reiterated that Prakash Ambedkar was the only leader who had taken a firm stance on issues like Maratha reservation, clearly separating it from OBC reservation, unlike the MVA or Mahayuti leaders. Tayade also noted the party's ongoing commitment to Ambedkar's vision, emphasising that both SC, ST, OBC, and poor Marathas should unite and vote for them for social upliftment.

When questioned about the perceived decline of the party's presence since 2019, Tayade explained that while the party had garnered over 42 lakh votes in 2019, its votes fell in 2024 due to the manipulation of public perception by dominant political players on the Constitution and reservations. He pointed out that these larger parties had created fake narratives about the Constitution and reservation policies, leading many people to vote for them out of confusion or fear.

Tayade also addressed concerns about the visibility of leaders like Sujat and Balasaheb in Pune, suggesting that both leaders are actively conducting rallies and are engaged in various constituencies. He clarified that the party has fielded over 200 candidates across the state, which had kept the leadership occupied, but their commitment to Pune remained strong.

Sureka Gaikwad's vision for Parvati and Pune

Later, in response to a question about the challenges faced by Pune, Parvati candidate Surekha Gaikwad discussed the city's growing inequalities, particularly among the youth. She highlighted the rise of crime and drug addiction in Pune, attributing these issues to a lack of opportunity and the increasing divide between the rich and the poor. She stressed the importance of supporting youth by helping them start small businesses to alleviate unemployment and curb crime. According to her, the lack of basic necessities for the poor was a contributing factor to rising social unrest, with the city at risk of gang wars if these issues were not addressed.

Having lived in Parvati for the last 40 years, she spoke passionately about the need for fresh leadership in the city. She criticised the established politicians for ignoring the basic needs of communities in slums. Gaikwad expressed her desire to empower the youth and reduce inequalities, suggesting that new leaders with a commitment to social change were needed to replace the old, money-driven leadership.

On mental health

Speaking about mental health, Tayade emphasised that mental health education should be integrated into schools. VBA, according to him, was committed to addressing mental health issues thoughtfully and proactively. He also reiterated the party's stance on private sector reservations, noting that it was not about poverty alleviation, but about providing equal opportunities for social upliftment.

On B team allegations

Yogesh Rajpurkar, another VBA spokesperson, said his party's people are always available for the public, and they have been unfairly tagged as the "B team." He also mentioned the need to classify and address the different issues faced by people.

Tayade concluded by reaffirming VBA's strong position in Pune, confident that his party’s inclusive vision, commitment to social justice, and focus on grassroots issues would resonate with the people. He expressed optimism that VBA would not only secure victories in Pune but would also become a powerful force for change in Maharashtra.