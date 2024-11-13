'Vision for Pune': Assembly Candidates to Face Tough Questions on Traffic, Water Crisis, and Development at Public Forum Organized with 12 NGOs |

The assembly polls are around the corner in Maharashtra, and slogans like 'Batenge to Katenge' and 'Ek Hai To Safe Hai' are circulating on social media. With general electoral pulls such as caste, creed, and money becoming active statewide, various residents' organizations in Pune are holding candidates accountable for issues like traffic, water scarcity, dependency on tankers, environmental concerns, and two major projects in the city — the Riverfront Development Project and the Paud Phata-Bal Bharati Road cutting through the lines of Vetal Tekdi.

To make these voices more prominent and to ask important questions to the candidates contesting the assembly polls from the 11 constituencies of Pune — including Kasba Peth, Shivajinagar, Parvati, Kothrud, Wadgaon Sheri, Hadapsar, Khadakwasla, Pune Cantonment, Pimpri, Bhosari, and Chinchwad — the FPJ has organized an event 'Vision For Pune' in association with 12 NGOs and residents' organizations in the city. This public event is being held in partnership with Panchavati Utkarsh Seva Sanstha Pune (PUSSP), Save Pune Traffic Movement, Aundh Vikas Mandal, Parisar, Shikhandi Trust, Vetal Tekdi Bachav Kruti Samiti (VTBKS), Parivartan Bharat, Pune River Revival, Mission Possible Foundation, Jeevitnadi, Muktaa Charitable Foundation, and the National Society for Clean Cities (NSCC).

Who are invited?

Leaders from all parties have been invited, including BJP's Siddharth Shirole, Congress' Datta Bahirat, and Independent Manish Anand. From Kasba, Congress' Ravindra Dhangekar and BJP's Hemant Rasane have been invited. From Parvati, Ashwini Kadam, Madhuri Misal, and Aba Bagul have been invited. From Kothrud, Chandrakant Patil, Chandrakant Mokate, and Kishor Shinde are expected to attend. From Khadakwasla, Mayuresh Wanjale, Bhimrao Tapkir, and Sachin Dodke have been invited. From Hadapsar, Prashant Jagtap, Chetan Tupe, and Zubair Memon have been invited, and from Wadgaon Sheri, Sunil Tingre, Bapusaheb Pathare, and Hulgesh Chalwadi, among several other candidates from constituencies like Pune Cantonment, Pimpri, Bhosari, and Chinchwad, have also been invited.

During the event, these candidates are expected to present their vision for the city and their respective constituencies. They will also answer questions from the audience, which will consist of journalists, activists, and NGO members.

The event is divided into three slots: The first slot, from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm, will feature candidates from Kasba Peth, Shivajinagar, Parvati, and Kothrud Assembly seats. The second slot, from 12:45 pm to 1:45 pm, will include candidates from Wadgaon Sheri, Hadapsar, Khadakwasla, and Pune Cantonment. The third slot, from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm, will showcase candidates from Pimpri, Bhosari, and Chinchwad. Party spokespersons from all political parties have also been invited to the event.