Assembly Polls: FPJ Teams Up With 11 Organisations For 'Vision For Pune' Event On November 14 | FPJ

The Free Press Journal has teamed up with 11 organisations for an event titled 'Vision For Pune', scheduled to be held at Cummins Hall, Patrakar Bhavan in Navi Peth on Thursday, November 14.

All candidates contesting the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly polls from the eight seats in Pune and three in Pimpri-Chinchwad have been invited to the event. The candidates are expected to discuss their vision for Pune and their respective constituencies if elected as MLAs. There will be a question-and-answer session in which audience members—primarily activists, journalists, and students—can ask the candidates about their plans.

The event is divided into three slots. The first slot, from 11:30am to 12:30pm, is for candidates from the Kasba Peth, Shivajinagar, Parvati and Kothrud Assembly seats. The second slot, from 12:45pm to 1:45pm, is for candidates from Vadgaon Sheri, Hadapsar, Khadakwasla and Pune Cantonment. The third slot, from 2:00pm to 3:00pm, will feature candidates from Pimpri, Bhosari and Chinchwad. Party spokespersons from all political parties have also been invited to the event.

This is a public event organised in association with Panchavati Utkarsh Seva Sanstha Pune (PUSSP), Save Pune Traffic Movement, Parisar, Shikhandi Trust, Vetal Tekdi Bachav Kruti Samiti (VTBKS), Parivartan Bharat, Pune River Revival, Mission Possible Foundation, Jeevitnadi, Muktaa Charitable Foundation and the National Society for Clean Cities (NSCC). The event is not intended for any self-promotion. All media houses are kindly requested to attend and engage with the candidates by asking insightful questions.