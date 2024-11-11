PM Modi In Pune Tomorrow: Traffic Diversions Announced; Heavy Vehicles Banned On 14 Key Roads - Here's All You Need To Know

PM Narendra Modi | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Pune tomorrow to address a rally at the Sir Parashurambhau College Ground ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly elections. In light of his visit, Pune City Traffic Police has announced traffic diversions.

On Kelkar Road, one-way traffic will be allowed from Tilak Chowk to Bhide Bridge Junction. The alternate route is to take a left turn from Z Bridge, followed by a right at Bhide Bridge Junction.

Direct entry on Kelkar Road will be banned for vehicles coming from Deccan via Bhide Bridge. The alternate route is to take a left after Bhide Bridge, followed by the riverside road.

Entry from Garud Ganpati Chowk to Bhide Bridge Chowk will be closed. The alternate route is to turn left at Garud Ganpati Chowk and take a U-turn at Tilak Chowk.

Entry from NS Phadke Chowk to Nath Pai Chowk will be closed. An alternate route via Nilayam Bridge and Sinhagad Road has been arranged. Entry to Ambil Odha Junction will be closed via Babura Ghule Road. The alternate route will be through Joggers Park Road and Shastri Road.

In addition, the entry of heavy vehicles will be banned on 14 roads. These roads are: Solapur Road (from Bhairoba Nala Chowk), Ahmednagar Road (from Kharadi Bypass Chowk), Alandi Road (from Bopkhel Phata Chowk), Old Pune Mumbai Highway (from Harris Bridge), Aundh Road (from Rajiv Gandhi Bridge), Baner Road (from Raga Hotel Chowk), Pashan Road (from Shivaji Statue Chowk), Paud Road (from Paud Phata Chowk), Karve Road (from Warje Bridge Chowk), Sinhagad Road (from Wadgaon Bridge Chowk), Satara Road (from Market Yard junction), Saswad Road via Bopdev Ghat (from Khadi Machine Chowk towards Kondhwa), Saswad Road (from Mantarwadi Phata towards Hadapsar), and Lohegaon Road (from Petrolsatha Chowk towards 509 Chowk).