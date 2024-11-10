Pune: Rare Eurasian Otter Spotted in District for the First Time in Rescue Operation |

In a remarkable turn of events, a rescue operation by the Pune Forest Department and RESQ Charitable Trust has led to the discovery of a rare Eurasian Otter in Indapur, Pune District. This marks the first-ever recorded sighting of this species in the area.

The rescue mission began after a call about a civet trapped in a deep well. Upon investigation, the team found an otter instead. Forest guards Milind Shinde, Anant Hukire, Shubham Kadu, and Shubham Dhaitonde, along with RESQ team members Nachiket Awadhani, Prashant Kaulkar, and Dr. Shreekanth Deshmukh, quickly set up an auto-trap cage. They waited silently for nearly six hours until the otter entered the trap. The otter was safely retrieved and transported to the Wildlife Transit Treatment Centre in Bavdhan, Pune, for evaluation.

This is the first time a Eurasian Otter has been recorded in Pune District. "This is an unprecedented sighting. While smooth-coated otters were seen here decades ago, no Eurasian Otters have ever been documented," said Mahadev Mohite, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Pune. The teams are now investigating the otter's origin to help plan its future care.

Animal under obeservation

Neha Panchamiya, founder of RESQ Charitable Trust, explained that the otter is a young male, currently in a secure enclosure with a water body and shelter to simulate its natural habitat. "We are monitoring him closely, and he is feeding well with no visible injuries," she said. A thorough health check will follow once the otter settles in.

The Eurasian Otter (Lutra lutra) is a rare species in India, usually found in the Himalayan foothills, Northeast India, and some parts of the Western Ghats. These otters prefer clean, freshwater habitats and are known for their elusive nature. They play an important role in maintaining the balance of river ecosystems by controlling fish populations.