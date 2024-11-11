 Mumbai: Pune-Bound E-Shivneri Bus Crashes Into Divider In Matunga; Visuals Surface
There are no confirmed reports of any injuries or casualties in the internet. As per the visuals, the local police and traffic department officials quickly sprung into action and assisted the bus driver.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Mumbai: An E-Shivneri bus which was reportedly headed towards Pune crashed into a divider near the Matunga police station area in the early morning hours of Monday. Visuals of the crash that have surfaced on the internet show that the bus climbed the divider while travelling down the Matunga flyover towards the Sion Hospital flyover.

There are no confirmed reports of any injuries or casualties in the internet. As per the visuals, the local police and traffic department officials quickly sprung into action and assisted the bus driver. According to Google Maps, the area shows no traffic congestion indicating the the crashed vehicle was removed by the officials within some time after the accident.

The accident comes just two days after a private bus travelling from Kolhapur to Mumbai collided with a stationary truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Khopoli in Raigad district. The accident which took place in the wee hours of Saturday resulted in injuries to 18 passengers, eight of whom were reported in critical condition. The accident occurred around 4 am when the bus driver reportedly lost control of the steering, causing the vehicle to crash into the truck parked by the roadside.

Following the collision, all injured passengers were taken to MGM Hospital in Kamothe, where medical staff attended to the victims. According to a police official, eight passengers, including four women, suffered severe injuries, and their condition remains critical. Others sustained relatively minor injuries but were still given necessary medical attention.

The incident also led to a temporary disruption in traffic along the expressway, a major highway connecting Mumbai and Pune, as the collision blocked part of the roadway. However, swift action by the authorities helped ease the traffic congestion, and the route was cleared shortly after the accident.

The Khopoli police are actively investigating the cause of the collision, aiming to understand the circumstances that led to the driver’s loss of control. Initial assessments suggest the bus was moving at a high speed, which may have contributed to the driver’s inability to avoid the parked truck.

