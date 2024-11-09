 Mumbai-Pune Expressway: 18 Injured As Bus Collides With Stationary Truck Near Khopoli
Mumbai-Pune Expressway: 18 Injured As Bus Collides With Stationary Truck Near Khopoli

In a major accident on the Mumbai Pune Expressway on Saturday early morning, 18 passengers sustained injuries, of which eight passengers were severely injured. The mishap took place after a private bus collided with a stationary truck at Bhorghat.

Raina Assainar Updated: Saturday, November 09, 2024, 02:28 PM IST
Mumbai: In a major accident on the Mumbai Pune Expressway on Saturday early morning, 18 passengers sustained injuries, of which eight passengers were severely injured. The mishap took place around 5 am when a private bus collided with a stationary truck at Bhorghat near Khopoli, Raigad district.

The Khopoli police are investigating the case and injured are taken to MGM Hospital at Kamothe.

"The private bus, which was going to Mumbai from Kolhapur, rammed into the stationary truck. The accident occurred as the driver of the bus apparently lost control over the steering," PTI reported quoting an official. 18 passengers were injured in the incident and they were rushed to the MGM Hospital at Kamothe in Raigad district. The condition of eight of them, including four women, is said to be critical, the report added.

On the wee hours of Thursday, a family of three met with an accident on the Palm Beach road in Navi Mumbai near Sarsole junction. In the accident, Manish Shivaji Penekar (40), an Airoli resident, died while his wife Sneha (34) and four year old daughter Ananya received severe injuries. The mishap took place after a Thar SUV driven rammed onto the Kwid car.

The police have registered the case for culpable homicide not amounting to murder along with negligent and rash driving under BNS and also section for drunk driving under Motor Vehicle Act.

