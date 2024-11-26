Pune: Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi Stresses On Staying Ahead Of Curve In Warfare (PHOTOS) | X/@HQ_IDS_India

Delving into the evolving landscape of warfare, General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), has emphasised the relentless pace of change and the need to stay ahead of the curve, an official said on Tuesday.

Addressing the young military commanders and next-generation leaders of the Indian Army undergoing training at the Defence Services Technical Staff Course (DSTSC), Pune, General Dwivedi asked student officers to embody the spirit of versatility, adaptability and steely determination in line with the transformation drive. His dynamic presence and visionary words left an indelible impact on the student officers, energising them to embrace the challenges of modern warfare with unwavering resolve and unrelenting zeal.

General Dwivedi spoke of defence preparedness as not just a requirement but an art, a symphony of strategy and precision. Highlighting the emerging threats and challenges as pertinent in the Indian context, the COAS emphasised on ongoing transformational initiatives being undertaken by the Indian Army.

The COAS also highlighted the Army's unmatched role in providing humanitarian aid during natural disasters, bringing solace and hope in times of despair. He also lauded the Army's courage in evacuating Indians from perilous conflict zones, showcasing a blend of tactical brilliance and human compassion.

Stressing the importance of military-diplomatic synergy, the Army Chief underscored the power of unity in countering external threats. He said operational readiness, strategic alignment, and cohesive coordination were the bedrock of a formidable force.

Calling for a seismic shift in military thinking, the COAS urged the officers to reimagine and reconstruct the tools and techniques of warfare. The COAS commended the Military Institute of Technology (MILIT), Girinagar, for its illustrious role in shaping leaders not only for the Indian Armed Forces but also for Friendly Foreign Countries (FFCs). He praised MILIT as a beacon of excellence where leaders of tomorrow are forged with intellect, character and purpose, inspiring both faculty and students.

Rear Admiral Nelson D'Souza, NM, Commandant, MILIT, said, "General Dwivedi's words have rekindled a sense of purpose and pride in directing staff and student officers, and will guide them to achieve greater heights, embodying the ethos of courage and commitment."