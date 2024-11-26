 Pune: Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi Stresses On Staying Ahead Of Curve In Warfare (PHOTOS)
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi Stresses On Staying Ahead Of Curve In Warfare (PHOTOS)

Pune: Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi Stresses On Staying Ahead Of Curve In Warfare (PHOTOS)

General Upendra Dwivedi spoke of defence preparedness as not just a requirement but an art, a symphony of strategy and precision

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 06:38 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi Stresses On Staying Ahead Of Curve In Warfare (PHOTOS) | X/@HQ_IDS_India

Delving into the evolving landscape of warfare, General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), has emphasised the relentless pace of change and the need to stay ahead of the curve, an official said on Tuesday.

Addressing the young military commanders and next-generation leaders of the Indian Army undergoing training at the Defence Services Technical Staff Course (DSTSC), Pune, General Dwivedi asked student officers to embody the spirit of versatility, adaptability and steely determination in line with the transformation drive. His dynamic presence and visionary words left an indelible impact on the student officers, energising them to embrace the challenges of modern warfare with unwavering resolve and unrelenting zeal.

Read Also
Pune: Devendra Fadnavis Is The Natural Choice For Maharashtra CM, Says BJP Leader Kunal Tilak
article-image

General Dwivedi spoke of defence preparedness as not just a requirement but an art, a symphony of strategy and precision. Highlighting the emerging threats and challenges as pertinent in the Indian context, the COAS emphasised on ongoing transformational initiatives being undertaken by the Indian Army.

The COAS also highlighted the Army's unmatched role in providing humanitarian aid during natural disasters, bringing solace and hope in times of despair. He also lauded the Army's courage in evacuating Indians from perilous conflict zones, showcasing a blend of tactical brilliance and human compassion.

FPJ Shorts
Confused Sara Ali Khan Watches Elderly Man Turn Protective For Her By Snatching Phones From Paps & Shielding Her (VIDEO)
Confused Sara Ali Khan Watches Elderly Man Turn Protective For Her By Snatching Phones From Paps & Shielding Her (VIDEO)
Bombay HC Quashes Rape FIR Against Lawyer, Cites Consensual Relationship
Bombay HC Quashes Rape FIR Against Lawyer, Cites Consensual Relationship
VIDEO: Bra-Clad Man Thrashed For Making 'Obscene' Reel In Crowded Panipat Market
VIDEO: Bra-Clad Man Thrashed For Making 'Obscene' Reel In Crowded Panipat Market
NTPC Green Energy And Maharashtra State Power Announce Joint Venture Ahead Of IPO Debut
NTPC Green Energy And Maharashtra State Power Announce Joint Venture Ahead Of IPO Debut

Stressing the importance of military-diplomatic synergy, the Army Chief underscored the power of unity in countering external threats. He said operational readiness, strategic alignment, and cohesive coordination were the bedrock of a formidable force.

Read Also
Pune Weather Update: Punekars Bring Out Sweaters As Minimum Temperature Drops To 9.5°C
article-image

Calling for a seismic shift in military thinking, the COAS urged the officers to reimagine and reconstruct the tools and techniques of warfare. The COAS commended the Military Institute of Technology (MILIT), Girinagar, for its illustrious role in shaping leaders not only for the Indian Armed Forces but also for Friendly Foreign Countries (FFCs). He praised MILIT as a beacon of excellence where leaders of tomorrow are forged with intellect, character and purpose, inspiring both faculty and students.

Rear Admiral Nelson D'Souza, NM, Commandant, MILIT, said, "General Dwivedi's words have rekindled a sense of purpose and pride in directing staff and student officers, and will guide them to achieve greater heights, embodying the ethos of courage and commitment."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi Stresses On Staying Ahead Of Curve In Warfare (PHOTOS)

Pune: Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi Stresses On Staying Ahead Of Curve In Warfare (PHOTOS)

Pune: River Rejuvenation Project Receives Environmental Clearance, Activists Condemn It

Pune: River Rejuvenation Project Receives Environmental Clearance, Activists Condemn It

Pune: Newly Elected BJP MLA Hemant Rasane Pledges To Make Kasba Peth Garbage-Free (PHOTOS)

Pune: Newly Elected BJP MLA Hemant Rasane Pledges To Make Kasba Peth Garbage-Free (PHOTOS)

SHOCKER! Woman's Body Found Stuffed In Gunny Bags Near Mumbai-Pune Expressway; Husband On The Run

SHOCKER! Woman's Body Found Stuffed In Gunny Bags Near Mumbai-Pune Expressway; Husband On The Run

Pune: Devendra Fadnavis Is The Natural Choice For Maharashtra CM, Says BJP Leader Kunal Tilak

Pune: Devendra Fadnavis Is The Natural Choice For Maharashtra CM, Says BJP Leader Kunal Tilak