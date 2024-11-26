Pune Weather Update: Punekars Bring Out Sweaters As Minimum Temperature Drops To 9.5°C

The winter chill has set in Pune, prompting Punekars to bring out their sweaters. According to the data shared by KS Hosalikar, Head, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Pune, the temperature in Pune's Shivajinagar touched 10.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning, the lowest minimum temperature this season. At NDA and Haveli, the minimum temperature dropped even further to 9.6 degrees Celsius and 9.5 degrees Celsius respectively.
Check out Tuesday's minimum temperature across various parts of the city:
Magarpatta - 16.9 degrees Celsius
Wadgaon Sheri - 16.6 degrees Celsius
Khed- 16.5 degrees Celsius
Lonavala - 16.2 degrees Celsius
Koregaon Park - 15.5 degrees Celsius
Dapodi - 15.5 degrees Celsius
Lavale - 15.4 degrees Celsius
Girivan - 14.9 degrees Celsius
Ballalwadi - 14.5 degrees Celsius
Lavasa - 14.5 degrees Celsius
Bhor - 14.3 degrees Celsius
Hadapsar - 13.3 degrees Celsius
Narayangaon - 12.6 degrees Celsius
Purandar - 12.4 degrees Celsius
Dhamdhere - 12.3 degrees Celsius
Rajgurunagar - 12.1 degrees Celsius
Nimgiri - 12.1 degrees Celsius
Indapur - 12.0 degrees Celsius
Baramati - 11.7 degrees Celsius
Shirur - 11.5 degrees Celsius
Pashan - 11.3 degrees Celsius
Malin - 10.9 degrees Celsius
Shivajinagar - 10.8 degrees Celsius
Ambegaon - 10.8 degrees Celsius
Daund - 10.7 degrees Celsius
Talegaon - 10.3 degrees Celsius
NDA - 9.6 degrees Celsius
Haveli - 9.5 degrees Celsius
Meanwhile, the IMD has attributed the present dip in temperature to the presence of north and north-western winds and clear sky conditions that have helped in the cooling of the earth at a faster rate.
IMD said the current temperature in Pune would continue for the next few days. The daytime temperatures have been on the higher side but rapid cooling at night has led to the chill factor setting in, it said.