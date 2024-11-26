 Pune Weather Update: Punekars Bring Out Sweaters As Minimum Temperature Drops To 9.5°C
The IMD has attributed the present dip in temperature to the presence of north and north-western winds and clear sky conditions that have helped in the cooling of the earth at a faster rate

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 11:46 AM IST
article-image
Pune Weather Update: Punekars Bring Out Sweaters As Minimum Temperature Drops To 9.5°C | Anand Chaini

The winter chill has set in Pune, prompting Punekars to bring out their sweaters. According to the data shared by KS Hosalikar, Head, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Pune, the temperature in Pune's Shivajinagar touched 10.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning, the lowest minimum temperature this season. At NDA and Haveli, the minimum temperature dropped even further to 9.6 degrees Celsius and 9.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

Check out Tuesday's minimum temperature across various parts of the city:

Magarpatta - 16.9 degrees Celsius

Wadgaon Sheri - 16.6 degrees Celsius

Khed- 16.5 degrees Celsius

Lonavala - 16.2 degrees Celsius

Koregaon Park - 15.5 degrees Celsius

Dapodi - 15.5 degrees Celsius

Lavale - 15.4 degrees Celsius

Girivan - 14.9 degrees Celsius

PHOTOS: Aviation Safety Awareness Week 2024 Begins At Pune Airport
Ballalwadi - 14.5 degrees Celsius

Lavasa - 14.5 degrees Celsius

Bhor - 14.3 degrees Celsius

Hadapsar - 13.3 degrees Celsius

Narayangaon - 12.6 degrees Celsius

Purandar - 12.4 degrees Celsius

Dhamdhere - 12.3 degrees Celsius

Rajgurunagar - 12.1 degrees Celsius

Nimgiri - 12.1 degrees Celsius

Indapur - 12.0 degrees Celsius

Baramati - 11.7 degrees Celsius

Shirur - 11.5 degrees Celsius

Pashan - 11.3 degrees Celsius

Pune: Garbage Burning Goes Unchecked, Residents Choke On Toxic Air; Health Experts Warn Of Chronic...
Malin - 10.9 degrees Celsius

Shivajinagar - 10.8 degrees Celsius

Ambegaon - 10.8 degrees Celsius

Daund - 10.7 degrees Celsius

Talegaon - 10.3 degrees Celsius

NDA - 9.6 degrees Celsius

Haveli - 9.5 degrees Celsius

Meanwhile, the IMD has attributed the present dip in temperature to the presence of north and north-western winds and clear sky conditions that have helped in the cooling of the earth at a faster rate.

IMD said the current temperature in Pune would continue for the next few days. The daytime temperatures have been on the higher side but rapid cooling at night has led to the chill factor setting in, it said.

