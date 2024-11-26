 PHOTOS: Aviation Safety Awareness Week 2024 Begins At Pune Airport
The event will be observed nationwide from November 25 to 29, as per guidelines issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) Corporate Headquarters

Pune Airport authorities have officially announced Aviation Safety Awareness Week 2024, marking the start of a week dedicated to promoting safety awareness among employees and stakeholders. The event will be observed nationwide from November 25 to 29, as per guidelines issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) Corporate Headquarters.

The inaugural ceremony at Pune Airport was led by the Airport Director, accompanied by Heads of Departments (HoDs), who jointly lit the ceremonial lamp. Following the inauguration, the Airport Director addressed the attendees, emphasising the importance of maintaining high safety standards and encouraging all stakeholders to actively promote safety practices.

The day's events included a detailed discussion of the activities planned for the week. To raise awareness, safety slogans and banners were prominently displayed throughout the terminal building and operational offices.

A key highlight was a comprehensive presentation on the Airport Emergency Plan for crash and accident scenarios, delivered by the Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) team. The session covered emergency procedures and offered insights into the use of grid maps for rescue operations.

Additionally, a practical training session on fire extinguisher usage was held, providing employees with hands-on experience to enhance their safety skills and confidence. The Airport Fire Services team also organised a Hot Fire Drill, showcasing their preparedness and efficiency in handling fire emergencies.

Aviation Safety Awareness Week aims to foster a culture of safety and preparedness among employees, ensuring the highest standards of operational safety at Pune Airport. The activities and training sessions planned for the week will continue to engage stakeholders and reinforce the airport's commitment to safety.

