 PHOTOS: IITM Pune Expands Disdrometer Network With First Installation In Himalayan Region
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePHOTOS: IITM Pune Expands Disdrometer Network With First Installation In Himalayan Region

PHOTOS: IITM Pune Expands Disdrometer Network With First Installation In Himalayan Region

A disdrometer is a device installed at a stationary ground station that measures the properties of different types of hydrometeors (precipitation), such as raindrops, snowflakes and hail

Press ReleaseUpdated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 04:36 PM IST
article-image
PHOTOS: IITM Pune Expands Disdrometer Network With First Installation In Himalayan Region | X/@iitmpune

The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, has taken a pioneering step in enhancing India's weather monitoring capabilities by installing a state-of-the-art disdrometer at the Kangra Airport campus in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), IITM wrote, "This marks the first-ever installation of such an advanced instrument in the Himalayan region, underscoring IITM's commitment to improving meteorological research across India's diverse terrains. Dharamshala, nestled in the Kangra Valley of Himachal Pradesh, is a serene and picturesque town that offers a perfect blend of natural beauty, spiritual tranquillity, and rich cultural heritage. It is also considered the highest rainfall station in Himachal Pradesh, with an annual average rainfall of approximately 3,000 mm, making it an ideal location for analyzing winter rainfall due to western disturbances over the orographic region of the Himalayas."

Read Also
Pune: Meraki-24 Exhibition Showcases Future Designers' Creativity at KOPA Mall
article-image

The installation was inaugurated by Kangra Airport Director Dhirender Singh, in the presence of IITM officials Dr Kaustav Chakravarty and Harikrishna Devisetty, as well as IMD official Vipan Sharma.

"This initiative is part of IITM's larger vision of establishing a nationwide disdrometer network to study precipitation microphysics across varying climatic regions," the post added.

FPJ Shorts
Varun Dhawan Deletes LinkedIn Account Within 4 Days After Getting Trolled For His Bio
Varun Dhawan Deletes LinkedIn Account Within 4 Days After Getting Trolled For His Bio
KA OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Kiran Abbavaram's Film
KA OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Kiran Abbavaram's Film
VIDEO: Drunk Driver On Hitting Spree, Smashes AUDI Into 5 Vehicles In Ahmedabad; Caught Smoking After Accident
VIDEO: Drunk Driver On Hitting Spree, Smashes AUDI Into 5 Vehicles In Ahmedabad; Caught Smoking After Accident
HDFC Life Faces Data Breach As 'Unknown Source' Shares Customer Data With 'Mala Fide Intent'; Investigation Underway
HDFC Life Faces Data Breach As 'Unknown Source' Shares Customer Data With 'Mala Fide Intent'; Investigation Underway
Read Also
Pune: Diljit Dosanjh's Concert Goes Ahead Despite Opposition from Kothrud Residents; Will...
article-image

A disdrometer is a device installed at a stationary ground station that measures the properties of different types of hydrometeors (precipitation), such as raindrops, snowflakes and hail.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Garbage Burning Goes Unchecked, Residents Choke On Toxic Air; Health Experts Warn Of Chronic...

Pune: Garbage Burning Goes Unchecked, Residents Choke On Toxic Air; Health Experts Warn Of Chronic...

PHOTOS: IITM Pune Expands Disdrometer Network With First Installation In Himalayan Region

PHOTOS: IITM Pune Expands Disdrometer Network With First Installation In Himalayan Region

Former Pune Mayor Ulhas Dhole Patil Passes Away

Former Pune Mayor Ulhas Dhole Patil Passes Away

Pune Shocker: Man Kills Maternal Uncle Over Suspicion Of Flirting With His Wife, Burns Body; Police...

Pune Shocker: Man Kills Maternal Uncle Over Suspicion Of Flirting With His Wife, Burns Body; Police...

'Don't Want Kothrud to Become the New Kalyani Nagar': Diljit Dosanjh's Pune Concert Sparks...

'Don't Want Kothrud to Become the New Kalyani Nagar': Diljit Dosanjh's Pune Concert Sparks...