Pune: Meraki-24 Exhibition Showcases Future Designers' Creativity at KOPA Mall |

"The future is set to be a golden era for the design sector. Today, it's impossible to imagine the form or existence of anything without the involvement of designers. Students must strive to bring their imaginations to life and turn their dreams into reality," said Narayan Subramaniam, CEO of Ultraviolet Automotive Company. He emphasized that success is assured when one works hard in their chosen field without contemplating a Plan 'B'.

Subramaniam was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of 'Meraki-24', organized by the Institute of Design (IOD) under the aegis of MIT Art, Design and Technology University. The event was held at KOPA Mall, Koregaon Park, Pune.

The event was graced by several dignitaries, including MIT ADT University's Executive President and Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mangesh Karad, IOD Director Dr. Nachiket Thakur, Dean Prof. Anand Belhe, Miss Universe Madhya Pradesh Kopal Mandloi, and professors Amit Sinha, Arshia Kapoor, and Shaunik Dutta Roy.

Prof. Dr. Karad remarked, “'Meraki-24' is our ambitious program showcasing innovative ideas and projects crafted by final-year design students. The platform connects students with professionals from the industry, providing them an opportunity to present their creativity, gain exposure, and build confidence. This initiative fosters the development of future-ready innovative designers.”

The Meraki-24 exhibition, featuring a wide range of student-created innovative designs, is open for public viewing at COPA Mall, Koregaon Park, until November 23rd. Entry to the exhibition is free of charge for all visitors. Additionally, the students of the fashion design course have organized a fashion show as part of the event. Dr. Nachiket Thakur, Director of IOD, urged Punekars to visit the exhibition and witness the creativity of the upcoming generation of designers.