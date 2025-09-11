44 Nashik Tourists Stranded In Violence-Hit Nepal, All Reported Safe | ANI Photo

Nashik: More than 150 Indian tourists are stranded in Nepal due to the situation that has arisen after the violent agitation of Gen Z youth. This includes some tourists from the Nashik district. According to administrative data, 40 tourists from Kalwan taluka of the district and four from Nashik are stranded in Nepal. It has also been reported that all are safe. The State Disaster Management Cell and the Indian Embassy are working together to assist the stranded tourists.

Nepal is among the major tourist destinations outside India. Every year, thousands of Indians visit Nepal for tourism. Now, a large number of Indians who have reached there are facing instability. Aggressive incidents like arson and vandalism are being seen in most parts of Nepal. Due to the ongoing political instability and violent agitation in Nepal, 150 tourists from the state are stranded there. It has been reported that tourists from Chalis in Kalvan and the Ambad area of Nashik are included in this. All the tourists have been staying in the hotel for the past few days and have requested help from the Indian government in the wake of the agitation in Nepal.

Read Also Pune Video: Frustrated Commuters Push Stranded Concrete Mixer To Clear Traffic Chaos

Disaster Management Department is active

Meanwhile, the District Disaster Management Department has been activated for the return journey of the tourists stranded in Nepal. Although the tourists stranded there are safe in the hotel, we are in constant touch with the Nepal Foreign Ministry regarding their safety and return journey, informed District Disaster Management Officer Shrikrishna Deshpande. He also informed that the Gosavi family, among the tourists from Nashik, has contacted him. He also said that the State Disaster Management Cell and the Indian Embassy are making efforts to bring the stranded people back to India in this regard.

Will the tourists from Nashik return tomorrow?

The names of four people from Nashik stranded in Nepal have been received by the Disaster Management. Accordingly, the names of those who arrived there on September 7 are Ramgiri Gosavi, Mangala Gosavi, Bhaskar Aher and Sunita Aher. All of them have return tickets for September 12. However, their return will be decided based on whether they will be able to reach the airport safely. However, the administration said that the expected information could not be obtained regarding the tourists from Kalwan.