Pune: Anti-Corruption Bureau Launches Vigilance Awareness Week |

Pune's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) launched Vigilance Awareness Week on Monday, an annual event celebrated in government offices nationwide.

Here are the key highlights of the programme:

- Encouragement for individuals to report instances of corruption, with the ACB promptly addressing complaints and even setting traps to catch offenders.

- ACB teams provide assistance to those who are unsure of where to report corruption, guiding them through the process.

- The week's slogan is "Say no to corruption; commit to the nation."

- Each day at 11am, a corruption-free oath is administered in every government office.

- For this initiative, three dedicated teams are deployed, each covering four districts.

- These teams aim to raise awareness about corruption within government offices and among citizens.

- Pamphlets have been distributed in various locations, including bus stops, schools, colleges, and crowded areas.

- The week features rallies and awareness programs.

- Various communication methods, including social media, electronic media, short films, digital posters, and radio, are employed to spread awareness about corruption.

- Bulk messaging is used to send anti-corruption messages to a wider audience.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)