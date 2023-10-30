 Pune: Anti-Corruption Bureau Launches Vigilance Awareness Week
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Anti-Corruption Bureau Launches Vigilance Awareness Week

Pune: Anti-Corruption Bureau Launches Vigilance Awareness Week

It is an annual event celebrated in government offices nationwide

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 05:39 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Anti-Corruption Bureau Launches Vigilance Awareness Week |

Pune's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) launched Vigilance Awareness Week on Monday, an annual event celebrated in government offices nationwide.

Here are the key highlights of the programme:

- Encouragement for individuals to report instances of corruption, with the ACB promptly addressing complaints and even setting traps to catch offenders.

- ACB teams provide assistance to those who are unsure of where to report corruption, guiding them through the process.

- The week's slogan is "Say no to corruption; commit to the nation."

- Each day at 11am, a corruption-free oath is administered in every government office.

Read Also
Pune Crime: Man Shot Dead At His Home In Ghorpadi Peth, Motive Unclear
article-image

- For this initiative, three dedicated teams are deployed, each covering four districts.

- These teams aim to raise awareness about corruption within government offices and among citizens.

- Pamphlets have been distributed in various locations, including bus stops, schools, colleges, and crowded areas.

- The week features rallies and awareness programs.

- Various communication methods, including social media, electronic media, short films, digital posters, and radio, are employed to spread awareness about corruption.

- Bulk messaging is used to send anti-corruption messages to a wider audience.

Read Also
Pune: Wife Discovers Engineer Husband Is Instead A Security Guard, Files FIR
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PHOTOS: 12 Must-Visit Places In Pune (Part 1)

PHOTOS: 12 Must-Visit Places In Pune (Part 1)

Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge Urges Maharashtra Govt To Create New IT Parks In Suburban Areas Of...

Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge Urges Maharashtra Govt To Create New IT Parks In Suburban Areas Of...

Pune: Anti-Corruption Bureau Launches Vigilance Awareness Week

Pune: Anti-Corruption Bureau Launches Vigilance Awareness Week

Pune: Sandalwood Tree Stolen From Aundh Road Society; See Pics

Pune: Sandalwood Tree Stolen From Aundh Road Society; See Pics

AAP Protests MahaMetro's Alleged Violation Of Pune's Development Plan

AAP Protests MahaMetro's Alleged Violation Of Pune's Development Plan