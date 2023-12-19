Pune: Aniket Pote Named Captain For Mumbai Khiladi In Ultimate Kho-Kho Season 2 |

Mumbai Khiladi has chosen Aniket Pote, the 26-year-old all-rounder and Asian Championships gold medalist, as the captain for Ultimate Kho-Kho Season 2. The league is scheduled to take place in Odisha from December 24, 2023, to January 14, 2024.

Pote, a highly decorated player in the Kho Kho circuit with eight gold and five silver medals, earned a spot in the Ultimate Kho Kho Dream Team based on his outstanding performance in Season 1. Known for his commitment and dedication on the mat, he is expected to be a crucial player for the Mumbai Khiladi team, which has invested in a young and dynamic side this year.

Here's what team owner Punit Balan said

Team owner Punit Balan explained the strategic choice behind Pote's captaincy, and said, "His exceptional performance in the first edition and the way he demonstrated leadership qualities on the mat made him a natural choice for the role. Being a local boy, he also understands the spirit of the city of Mumbai, and we are confident that his experience will carry the team forward and give us success in this highly competitive season."

Aniket Pote, expressing his excitement about the captaincy, called it an unexpected but grateful opportunity. He pledged to do his best to repay the management's faith and elevate the Mumbai Khiladi team to greater heights.

Mahesh Shinde, a 27-year-old defender, has been appointed as the team's vice-captain. Shinde, one of the best defenders in the previous season, saved 15.33 minutes on the mat.

The Mumbai Khiladi Season 2 roster includes 13 all-rounders, featuring a strong squad with additions like Sreejesh S, among the top five defenders in Season 1, and the seasoned 16-year-old Sunil Patra. The team has also onboarded Subhashis Santra, the all-rounder who emerged victorious in Season 1.

The team is currently undergoing training at the Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium, KIIT Campus, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, under the guidance of Head Coach Vikas Suryavanshi and Assistant Coach Nitul Das.