Indrani Balan Foundation To Adopt More Schools In Kashmir, Announces Punit Balan

The second anniversary of Dagger Parivaar School for specially-abled children, a collaborative effort of the Indrani Balan Foundation and Chinar Corps in the Baramulla area of Kashmir, was recently celebrated with great enthusiasm. During the event, specially-abled children captivated the audience with various cultural programmes and dances. Punit Balan, the president of the Indrani Balan Foundation, used the occasion to announce the foundation's plans to adopt more schools in the Kashmir Valley.

Balan shared, "A new generation of Kashmiris is emerging from the schools operated by the Indrani Balan Foundation. Kashmiri students undeniably possess immense talent. Therefore, we believe that these students, who are growing up in the shadow of terror, will become the shining gems that drive our nation forward in the future. Consequently, we are planning to adopt more schools in the region."

Dagger Parivaar School was established in October 2021 and currently educates 103 students. In addition to Punit Balan, Janhvi Dhariwal-Balan, the President of RMD Foundation, Major General Rajesh Sethi of the 19 Infantry Division, and various army officers and parents attended the event.

Janhvi Dhariwal-Balan emphasised, "In Kashmir, the foundation, in collaboration with the army, has established 11 schools, one of which is dedicated to specially-abled children. The primary objective of the foundation is to provide these exceptional children with suitable opportunities, recognising their abilities exceed those of typical children. Through this initiative, they will be able to make greater progress."

Major General Rajesh Sethi added, "The army is committed to enhancing the school's infrastructure in partnership with the Indrani Balan Foundation to provide more opportunities for children, allowing their talents to flourish."

