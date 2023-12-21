Pune: Aniket Javalkar Appointed As Observer For Yuva Sena In Western Maharashtra |

Aniket Javalkar, an active activist from Karvenagar involved in the social and political field, has been appointed as the observer of Shinde group's, Yuva Sena for the Western Maharashtra division.

An appointment letter in this regard was given to Aniket by Purvesh Sarnaik, the working president of the Shinde group. Through Shiv Bhakta Pratishthan, Javalkar is engaged in the conservation of historic forts across the state. He stated that efforts will be made in the future for the growth of the party and organisation, along with various social activities. Aniket Javalkar is a staunch supporter of MP Srikant Shinde.

Observers from Shiv Sena (Shinde group), and Yuva Sena have been appointed across the state. This responsibility has been entrusted to Aniket to strengthen the party in the Maharashtra division. Additionally, Yuva Sena has assigned significant responsibilities to officebearers for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections.

Javalkar is recognised as a dedicated worker who is available 24 hours to help people and consistently conducts various social programs, including tree plantation, health camps, blood donation camps, and assistance to the elderly. His committed efforts were acknowledged, leading to his selection as an observer for the Shiv Sena Yuva Sena by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.