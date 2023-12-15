Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar Criticizes Shiv Sena (UBT) Over Opposition To Dharavi Redevelopment Project Led By Adani Group

Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar | File

Mumbai BJP president and Bandra MLA Ashish Shelar made a frontal attack on the Shiv Sena (UBT) in the legislative assembly on Friday for opposing the Dharavi redevelopment project, which is being implemented by the Adani Group. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and ex-chief minister Uddhav Thackeray are expected to lead a massive morcha to the headquarters of the Adani Group in the Bandra-Kurla Complex on Saturday afternoon.

"Today, those who are opposing the redevelopment of Dharavi and were demanding homes of 500 sq. ft each for these slum-dwellers were the ones who floated Dharavi's redevelopment tender," Shelar stated. "It was the MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray which had laid down the terms and conditions and had also decided on certain aspects of the project like Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) etc.," he maintained.

While participating in a discussion on various issues raised by the Opposition, Shelar said the latter had no right to criticise the Maha Yuti government since it had only stalled several important projects.

'Shiv Sena UBT always oppose developmental projects'

"Whenever a developmental project is undertaken, the Shiv Sena (UBT) only opposes it. When the project to install LED street lights in Mumbai was proposed, this party opposed it. When it was suggested that BEST buses be used to generate advertising revenue, it was opposed," Shelar said. "When the pedestrian bridge at Elphinstone railway station collapsed, we suggested that the services of the military engineering corps be used in view of the urgency to fix it; again, they opposed it. Finally, two bridges were built and completed in 117 days by army engineers. They opposed the Mumbai-Delhi freight corridor. Initially, they had opposed the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Highway as well. Today they are demanding houses of 500 sq. feet each in Dharavi, and in case the government agrees to it, they will ask why 600 sq. ft or 700 sq. ft were not being given to the residents." He said the entire city will benefit if Dharavi was redeveloped.

"The decision to set up an International Finance Center in Mumbai was taken during then-PM Manmohan Singh's tenure. But, the Congress, which was in power in Maharashtra, also had expressed its inability to accommodate this center at BKC. And that was when the then chief minister of Gujarat Narendra Modi decided to set up this center in Gujarat so that the international investments do not go to other countries. His decision was in the national interest. Still, he is criticised for it. Roads in Mumbai are done for years by the same contractors in an unholy alliance. Those corrupt contractors' lobbies have now got sidelined, and companies that hold international standards and can carry out works on national highways are given contracts for Mumbai's roads. Still, they opposed these works," Shelar noted.