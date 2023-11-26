Pune And Dehradun Seniors To Pedal Across India, Spreading Joy And Inspiration From North To South |

Four individuals, including two from Pune, have enthusiastically embarked on a daring mission known as 'Gyan Ki Jyot.' They shall ride on bicycles from Kashmir to Kanyakumari for 33 days to spread the word about the new education policy. The main idea they want to share through this bike trip is simple: 'Age is merely a number when it comes to cycling!'

Sanjay Katti (65 years) and Monish Chakraborty (53 years) hailing from Pune, along with the seasoned couple Vishva Dhiman (70 years) and Kamaljit Singh (74 years) from Dehradun, are not your typical adventurers. These four spirited individuals are currently traversing from Srinagar in the north of India to Kanyakumari in the south, covering an impressive distance of 3699 kilometers. What makes their journey even more remarkable is the challenge they've taken on: a self-supported expedition without the aid of a backup vehicle.

On Saturday, the fantastic four received warm wishes and support from Savitribai Phule Pune University Research Park Foundation, Pune Vidyarthi Griha, Aspire Skills, Sugar Wallet, and the residents of Pune. The event also featured the unveiling of the jerseys worn by these determined individuals. The occasion was graced by notable figures including renowned runner Ashish Kasodekar, Dr. Arvind Shaligram from Research Park Foundation, Bhuvanesh Kulkarni representing Sugar Wallet, Sunil Redekar from Pune Vidyarthi Griha, Lokesh Marathe of Young Seniors, Dr. Aparna Kulkarni, Vinayak Madhekar, Avinash Madhekar, SA Chavan, Jugal Rathi, Bhagwan Chawle, and Mahesh Maithili Jog, among others.

After commencing the journey by hoisting the green flag at Lal Chowk in Srinagar on November 26, 2023, the Yatra is set to chart its course southward. Over the next 33 days, this spirited expedition will traverse through 11 states of India, covering significant landmarks. The route includes Jammu and Kashmir (Srinagar, Vaishnodevi), Punjab (Amritsar, Ludhiana, Ambala), Haryana (Panipat), Delhi (New Delhi), Uttar Pradesh (Agra, Mathura, Jhansi), Madhya Pradesh (Sagar), Maharashtra (Nagpur), Telangana (Adilabad), Andhra Pradesh (Hyderabad), Karnataka (Bangalore), and finally, Tamil Nadu (Salem, Madurai, and Kanyakumari). The Yatra promises to be a remarkable journey through the diverse landscapes of the country.

Sanjay Katti expressed, "Our team, a diverse blend hailing from Maharashtra and Uttarakhand (Pune and Dehradun), brings together individuals with extensive cycling experience across India. With an average age of 66 years, we aim to set an example for senior citizens by embarking on this challenging campaign. The dynamic cycling couple from Dehradun exemplifies remarkable enthusiasm, eagerly anticipating the journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, covering an average of 112 km per day. Our mission is to inspire seniors to stay fit, happy, and embrace life to the fullest while encouraging the younger generation to stay active and focused, take on challenges, and contribute to making India proud. Get ready for this exciting adventure!"

Reflecting on their previous success, Monish Chakraborty shared, "After a triumphant 3900 km cycling ride across the country from west to east, we gained the confidence to take on the next challenge. This led us to the decision to embark on a cycling expedition from north to south, spanning the distance from Kashmir to Kanyakumari."