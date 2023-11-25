Pune: BJ Medical College's 1973 Batch Pledges Support For Students In Need | Twitter/@alishaikh3310

Every year, approximately 15% of students seeking admission to the government-run BJ Medical College face challenges in securing educational assistance. To address this, senior doctors from the 1973 batch, marking their golden jubilee tomorrow, have announced a scholarship aimed at supporting these struggling students.

The reunion of the 1973 batch will bring together several senior doctors who were once part of BJMC and Sassoon General Hospital.

Dr Sanjeev Khurd, a senior gynecologist and infertility expert, expressed, "We have seen students seeking admission every year, struggling with economic issues and are in dire need of educational assistance. There are many who face genuine economic challenges and to help such, we have decided to provide a scholarship which will be announced on Sunday at the event and will be launched at the hands of the dean of BJMC and Sassoon Hospital, Dr Shekhar Pradhan."

He further informed, "At present the past students of the 1973 batch of BJMC have raised a donation corpus of ₹12 lakh to distribute tablets to the needy and deserving students of BJMC. Such donation will be replenished every year to make it a permanent activity."

"This is just a small step towards helping the new medical students and we hope it proves as an inspiration for many to step in to assist the needy," he added.

The event will conclude by honouring the departed students and teachers of the BJMC 1973 batch, accompanied by the release of an e-directory cum souvenir, as detailed by Dr Khurd.

Dr Mohan Agashe, a veteran actor and professor of psychiatry at BJMC, will be the esteemed chief guest at the event, Dr Khurd concluded.