Pune: Amit Shah, JP Nadda Expected To Be On Pune visit For RSS meeting |

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) National President JP Nadda are expected to visit Pune, where they will engage in important meetings with representatives of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The three-day meeting, to begin on September 14, will be attended by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, all five joint general secretaries, including Arun Kumar -- its pointsman in the BJP -- and other "prominent" functionaries, sources said.



The upcoming meetings will see the participation of approximately 250 representatives from the RSS, along with over 36 organisations of the RSS. This annual coordination gathering holds immense significance, especially against the backdrop of the impending Lok Sabha elections. It is expected that these discussions will play a pivotal role in shaping the strategy of the Sangh for the forthcoming elections.



Amit Shah's forthcoming visit marks his third trip to Pune in the past two months, underscoring the importance of this engagement.

