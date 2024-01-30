 Pune: All India Inter University National Women's Hockey Tournament Organised
Pune: All India Inter University National Women's Hockey Tournament Organised

Coaches and contestants from 16 universities across India were warmly welcomed by the college

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 03:05 PM IST
article-image
Krishnakumar Goyal, President of Khadki Education Society, SPPU Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr Parag Kalkar, and several others were present during the imaugration |

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and Khadki Education Society's Tikaram Jagannath College recently organised the All India Inter University National Women's Hockey Tournament. The event was inaugurated by Krishnakumar Goyal, President of Khadki Education Society, SPPU Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr Parag Kalkar, and several others.

During the inauguration, Goyal emphasised the importance of sportsmanship and encouraged players to maintain a positive attitude regardless of victory or defeat. He said, "Players should always uphold a sportsmanlike attitude and refrain from harbouring resentment, regardless of victory or defeat."

article-image

Coaches and contestants from 16 universities across India were warmly welcomed by the college.

As part of the event, students of the Khadki Education Society presented various cultural programmes, offering participants from different states an opportunity to experience Maharashtra's rich cultural heritage.

Dr Kalkar highlighted the significant role of TJ College in nurturing hockey talent, citing its illustrious history in producing sports achievers. He expressed pride in the university's association with the college and entrusted it with organising the prestigious national hockey tournament.

article-image

