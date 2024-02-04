Pune: Ajit Pawar Reviews Historic Babuji Naik Wada Development, Emphasises Blend Of Ancient And Modern Elements |

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar directed the development of the historic Babuji Naik Wada precinct in Baramati, emphasising the integration of ancient and modern elements.

He directed the involvement of an architect to preserve the original structure of the palace during restoration and renovation.

During his inspection of various development projects in Baramati on Sunday, Pawar also addressed plans for Vidya Pratishthan to Jalochi road, canal beautification near a 355 million capacity storage tank, a proposed traffic consultant's line at Tin Hatti Chowk, and the beautification of Lendhi Nala, Kasba Bridge, and Shrimant Babuji Naik Wada along the Karha river in Baramati.

Among the directives, Pawar emphasised the construction of roadside toilets and the relocation of roadside trees as part of the Vidya Pratishthan to Jalochi road beautification. He suggested the installation of signals at Tin Hatti Chowk if required and emphasised the importance of maintaining clean surroundings around the pond.

For the beautification of Lendhi Nala, Kasba Bridge, and Shrimant Babuji Naik Wada, Pawar instructed the planting of more trees, the creation of round stoneworks around the tree bases, and painting the stonework on Kasba Bridge in a visually pleasing manner.

He urged the completion of embankment work in Lendhi Nala without obstructing water flow.

Additionally, Pawar emphasised the cleanliness of the Baramati bus station area during renovation, calling for visible name boards and swift completion of the work, given the upcoming dedication of the bus stand.

He concluded his inspection by inaugurating the Adya Krantiveer Raje Umaji Naik Sabha Mandap at Malad Gavthan.