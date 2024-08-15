Pune: 'Agniveer Yojana Will Enhance Discipline In Society,' Says Major General Vijay Pingle At MIT-ADT University Independence Day Event (PHOTOS)

The 'Agniveer Yojana' will not only strengthen the nation’s defence but also instil discipline and responsibility in society, said Major General Vijay Pingle (Rtd) during the Independence Day celebrations at MIT-ADT University in Pune. He emphasised that, upon their return to civilian life after serving in the military, these Agniveers would contribute to a more disciplined and balanced society. “Deshprem (patriotism) should not be confined to a single day but should resonate throughout the year,” he added.

Major General Pingle was the chief guest at the Independence Day programme, which was attended by dignitaries such as MIT-ADT University's Working President and Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mangesh Karad, Executive Director Prof Dr Sunita Karad, and several other prominent leaders including Dr Ramachandra Pujeri, Dr Anant Chakradeo, Dr Mohit Dubey, Registrar Dr Mahesh Chopde, and Principal Captain Prerit Mishra.

Dr Mangesh Karad, while addressing the gathering, reminded the audience that India's independence was hard-earned through the sacrifices of many. He urged the youth to remember the contributions of farmers and workers, alongside freedom fighters, in shaping the nation. Dr Karad also called on the youth to take charge of India's future by embracing skill education and building startups, thereby contributing to the nation’s development.

The Independence Day programme, held with great enthusiasm in the courtyard of the MANET building, began with a ceremonial flag hoisting by the dignitaries, followed by performances of patriotic songs and dances by students. In addition, university sports champions, including Prof Aditya Kedari and Pranjali Surduse, were honoured for their achievements.

Marking the spirit of independence and sustainability, the event also witnessed the launch of the 'Swatantryachi Cycle Yatra,' an initiative led by Dr Suraj Bhoyar, Assistant Director of Student Welfare. The rally, promoting a green and drug-free India, saw over 100 students participating in a cycling campaign that advocated for strong health and eco-friendly practices.