Pune: Aditi Karad Honoured With 'Navadurga Samman Puraskar'

Dr Aditi Karad, Executive Director of MAEER MIT's VishwaRaj Superspeciality Hospital in Loni Kalbhor, has been awarded the 'Navadurga Samman Puraskar' in recognition of her exceptional achievements in the medical field.

She has been committed to delivering top-tier patient care in rural areas using advanced technology. Her invaluable contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic, where she provided special services to patients, received widespread acclaim.

Upon receiving the award, Karad expressed her gratitude, saying, "This honour comes with a great responsibility. I am determined to utilise high technology in medical care to offer swift services and enhanced facilities to patients."

The Jagdish Mulik Foundation felicitated a group of accomplished women in various fields with the 'Navdurga Samman Puraskar.' The award ceremony took place at the PES Auditorium, Modern College Campus in Shivajinagar.

The event saw the presence of prominent figures, including State BJP President Chandrasekhar Bawankule, BJP leader Chitra Wagh, Pro-Chancellor of Symbiosis International University Dr Vidya Yerwadekar, and Jagdish Mulik, President of the Jagdish Mulik Foundation.

