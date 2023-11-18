Pune: Activists Stage Protest Against Animal Slavery At Katraj Zoo; See Pics | Anand Chaini

In a powerful display of advocacy for animal rights, activists gathered at Kartraj Zoo in Pune to launch a distinctive campaign aimed at raising awareness and ending the exploitation of animals. A volunteer sat inside a cage, symbolising the plight of countless animals enduring suffering each day. The campaign urged people to refrain from visiting zoos, where animals are deprived of freedom and removed from their natural habitats.

The event aimed to evoke empathy towards animals, highlighting their exploitation not only in zoos but also in various industries for purposes like food, clothing, and entertainment. The activists emphasised the need to recognise animals as sentient beings, asserting that our greed shouldn't justify their exploitation.

The gathering passionately urged the public to stop supporting industries that exploit animals and make mindful choices in their lifestyles, advocating for a shift away from consuming animal products. They emphasised scientific research supporting the benefits of a plant-based diet.

One of the participants, Kinjal, who volunteered to sit in the cage, shared her perspective, stating, "We overlook that they are sentient beings just like us. They feel pain and can suffer, just as we do."

Abhishek, one of the organisers, explained that societal conditioning often hinders people from breaking the habit of consuming animal products, despite their personal reluctance to harm animals.

