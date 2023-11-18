Attention! Parts Of Pune To Experience Water Supply Disruption On November 21 | Representational Picture

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced a scheduled disruption in water supply for various areas within the city on Tuesday, November 21. Additionally, the following morning, the supply will be reinstated but at a lower pressure.

This interruption is due to essential maintenance activities involving the HLR and Chatushrungi pipeline connections. The maintenance includes repairing the water channel leading to Chandni Chowk BPT at the Warje Water Treatment Centre and restoring the water channel at Kondhwe Dhawade tank.

The affected areas are detailed as follows:

Areas under Warje Water Purification Centre

Happy Colony Lane no 4, New Shivane, Rambaug Colony Kashinath Sosa, Mohol Chowk, More Vidyalaya, Hanuman Nagar, Near Stream, Kelewadi, Hanuman Nagar Slum, Rambaug Colony Area, M. I. T. College Road Left and Right Side, Shilpa Society, Yashshree Society, Seema 1, M. I. T. College Road Rear Side, Kanifnath, Jeevanchhaya Society, L. I. C. Colony, Rambaug Colony, Madhav Bagh, Morden Colony, Jai Bhawani Nagar, Raja Shivarai Foundation School, Shivtirtha Nagar, New Friends Colony, Paud Road, Kishkindhanagar, Samraj, Kanchanbagh, Lilapark, Silver Crest Ornate, Ramesh Society, Shefalika Orchid Maitri, Akash Darshan, Saraswati Ronak Shivagorakh, Godai, Lotus Court, Rituja Janaki Balwant, Chintamani Sosa, Sutardara, Mhatoba Nagar, Azad Wadi, Vanaz Company Rear Side, Vrindavan Colony, Donkey Colony Area, Wadarvasti, Shramik Vasahat Lane no 1 to 21, State Bank Colony, Whole Area Opposite Vanadevi, Mawle Ali, Dudhane Nagar, Sargam Society Anand Colony to Shahu Colony entire area up to Lane no 1, Bharat Colony, Ingle Nagar area, Entire area up to Mawle Ali, Boudhvihar, Gosavi Vasti, Meghdoot Society, Prithvi Hotel Back Area, Kothrud Gavthan, Mhasoba Temple Area, Dahanukar Colony (Sam Galli), Anandnagar, Part of Madhur Colony, Ideal Colony Area, Part of Paud Road, Left Side Of Paud Road, Mahaganesh Society, Ishdan Society, Prashant New Ajantha, Pratik Nagar, Madhuraj Nagar, Gujarat Colony, Mayur Colony, Left side of DP road – Shivshakti Society to 20 Ovas Society, etc.

Chatuhshrungi Tank Area

Sakal Nagar Aundh Road, ITI Road, Aundh Village and Baner Road, Panchavati, Pashan, Nimhanmala area, Lamantanda Vasti, Pashan Gavthan some part, Chavan Nagar Police Line, Abhimana Shree Society, Raj Bhavan, Bhosle Nagar, Pune University, up to Khadki Tank, Rohan Nilay, Aundh all right sides, Spicer College to Ambedkar Chowk to Bopodi Bhoite Vasti, Baner Bopodi Indira Colony and Kasturba Colony etc.

Sun Horizon Tank, Balewadi Zakatnaka Tank, Green Zone Tank area

Mohannagar, Laxman Nagar, Ram Nagar, Ram Indu Park, Balewadi Village, Dasara Chowk Area, Patil Nagar Shivneri Park, Sun Horizon, High Street Area, Nandan Prospera, 43 Private Drive, Madhuban Society Precinct Kunal Aspire, Bit Wise Area, F Residency, Park Express Complex, Ivory Tower etc.

Kondhve Dhavade tank area

Kondhve Dhavade Village, Khadakvasti, 10th Gate, Telephone Exchange Area, New Kopare Entire Area, Uttamnagar Village, Uttamnagar Remaining Area, Deshmukh Wadi, Saraswati Nagar, Poklenagar, Industrial, Area Shivane Village, Shivane Entire Area Ingle Colony, etc.

