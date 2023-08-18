Pune: ABVP Protests Omission Of Flag Hoisting At Tribal Student Hostel In Wakad |

Tensions flared as members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) expressed strong displeasure and staged a protest on Friday over the omission of the Indian flag hoisting ceremony on Independence Day at a specialized residence for tribal children situated in Wakad, Pimpri-Chinchwad.



The residence, designated for tribal children in Wakad, Pimpri-Chinchwad, witnessed a notable absence of the Indian flag on August 15, the revered occasion of Independence Day. This omission prompted protest and from the members of ABVP, an organization dedicated to safeguarding the welfare of students. Leading the protest, Vishal Ghorpade, the administrator responsible for overseeing the residence for tribal children, asserted his intention to continue the protest until appropriate action is taken.



Vishal Ghorpade, entrusted with the management of the residence, elucidated the situation from his standpoint. He clarified that the relocation of the tribal boys' residence to a new building had transpired recently. He added that the new premises lack a flagpole essential for the customary flag hoisting.

Consequently, the decision was made not to hoist the flag on the premises. Ghorpade further emphasized that raising the flag against established regulations would have amounted to a disrespectful act towards the flag, thus affirming the rationale behind their decision.