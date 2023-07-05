Pune: ABVP Hunger Strike Ends As SPPU Administration Agrees To Demands

The Pune unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) concluded their indefinite hunger strike after successful negotiations with the Vice-Chancellor and other administrative officers of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Wednesday. The hunger strike, which lasted for three days, aimed to address the chaos prevailing in the university's examination department.

During the meeting, the university administration engaged in discussions with the ABVP representatives and committed to fulfilling all their demands. They assured that students who had applied for photocopies but had not received them would soon have their photocopies made available. The pending results of students who applied for revaluation but did not receive them will be accessible by July 9. Additionally, mechanical engineering students who encountered incorrect questions in their exams will be awarded full marks for those specific questions. To prevent any academic loss, the results of students who recently appeared for exams will be published by the 30th of this month.

Demands by ABVP

Responding to the ABVP's main demand for the resignation of the director of examinations responsible for the issues, the university administration acknowledged the error on the part of multiple individuals involved. As a result, a committee consisting of a former Vice-Chancellor, former Controller of Examinations, and legal experts has been formed to investigate the matter. The committee is expected to submit its report within 15 days, and appropriate action will be taken against those found guilty. The Vice-Chancellor possesses the authority to initiate action against the responsible individuals.

"The ABVP's three-day-long struggle has been entirely successful, with the university administration accepting all our demands," stated one of the ABVP student workers. The Vice-Chancellor personally concluded the hunger strike by offering juice to the fasting student activists.

ABVP has now called off the indefinite hunger strike. However, ABVP Pune Chief Shubhankar Bachal reassured during the withdrawal that if the university administration fails to take positive action in the future, ABVP will resume the fight to secure justice for the students.