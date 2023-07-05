Pune: 765 Builders Register On PMC's Treated Sewage Water Booking App |

Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) mobile application, 'STP Tanker,' has garnered an overwhelming response since its launch, as it revolutionizes the concept of water recycling for construction purposes. It has witnessed a remarkable uptake, with 8 sewage treatment plants (STPs), 147 tanker owners and 765 builders registering to participate in this eco-friendly initiative. To date, the app has facilitated a total of 1,672 orders, with an average daily supply of 4 lakh 9-thousand litres of treated sewage water.

The app was introduced in May by Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar to facilitate the demand and supply of treated sewage water for construction purposes. It serves as a vital platform for connecting builders with registered tanker owners, facilitating the demand and supply of treated sewage water for construction projects.

Read Also Pune Police Parades 9 Arrestees Of Koyta Gang Who Targeted College Students

With its user-friendly interface, the app offers builders convenient access to a comprehensive database of registered tanker owners. These owners, operating in conjunction with PMC's eight sewage treatment plants, ensure that the treated sewage water meets the necessary quality standards for safe usage in construction activities. By leveraging the 'STP Tanker' app, builders can effortlessly procure treated sewage water, significantly reducing their reliance on potable water sources.

Read Also Pune: Sancheti Subway To Be Closed During Night Hours