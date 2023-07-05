 Pune: 765 Builders Register On PMC's Treated Sewage Water Booking App
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: 765 Builders Register On PMC's Treated Sewage Water Booking App

Pune: 765 Builders Register On PMC's Treated Sewage Water Booking App

The app was introduced in May by Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar to facilitate the demand and supply of treated sewage water for construction purposes.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 05, 2023, 04:15 PM IST
article-image
Pune: 765 Builders Register On PMC's Treated Sewage Water Booking App |

Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) mobile application, 'STP Tanker,' has garnered an overwhelming response since its launch, as it revolutionizes the concept of water recycling for construction purposes. It has witnessed a remarkable uptake, with 8 sewage treatment plants (STPs), 147 tanker owners and 765 builders registering to participate in this eco-friendly initiative. To date, the app has facilitated a total of 1,672 orders, with an average daily supply of 4 lakh 9-thousand litres of treated sewage water.

The app was introduced in May by Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar to facilitate the demand and supply of treated sewage water for construction purposes. It serves as a vital platform for connecting builders with registered tanker owners, facilitating the demand and supply of treated sewage water for construction projects.

Read Also
Pune Police Parades 9 Arrestees Of Koyta Gang Who Targeted College Students
article-image

With its user-friendly interface, the app offers builders convenient access to a comprehensive database of registered tanker owners. These owners, operating in conjunction with PMC's eight sewage treatment plants, ensure that the treated sewage water meets the necessary quality standards for safe usage in construction activities. By leveraging the 'STP Tanker' app, builders can effortlessly procure treated sewage water, significantly reducing their reliance on potable water sources.

Read Also
Pune: Sancheti Subway To Be Closed During Night Hours
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Pune: 765 Builders Register On PMC's Treated Sewage Water Booking App

Pune: 765 Builders Register On PMC's Treated Sewage Water Booking App

Pune Police Parades 9 Arrestees Of Koyta Gang Who Targeted College Students

Pune Police Parades 9 Arrestees Of Koyta Gang Who Targeted College Students

39 Percent Rainfall Deficit In Maharashtra: Centre Reviews Drought Preparedness In Pune Meet

39 Percent Rainfall Deficit In Maharashtra: Centre Reviews Drought Preparedness In Pune Meet

Pune: Woman Duped Of 6.5 Lakhs In Matrimony Scam

Pune: Woman Duped Of 6.5 Lakhs In Matrimony Scam

Pune: Sancheti Subway To Be Closed During Night Hours

Pune: Sancheti Subway To Be Closed During Night Hours