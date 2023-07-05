Pune Police Parades 9 Arrestees Of Koyta Gang Who Targeted College Students

The Pune Police has arrested nine persons of Koyta gang who terrorised students by brandishing machetes and attacking them. The Deccan police made the arrestees parade around the college campus in a bid to send out strong message of not indulging in criminal activities.

The police said that the arrested individuals targeted the college youth specifically so as to induce terror among them. The recent visit of the nine accused to the college campus was part of the ongoing investigation.

The Pune Police, in light of recent events, urged the students also to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities.

More details awaited