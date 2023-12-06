Pune: AAP Urges PMC To Introduce 9th And 10th Grade Classes To Address Lack Of Urdu Schools In Kondhwa |

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has urged the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to introduce classes for 9th and 10th grades in Urdu Schools in response to the lack of Urdu schools beyond 8th grade within a five-kilometer radius in Kondhwa.

Existing schools like Sant Gadge Maharaj Primary School, Abdul Kalam Azad School, and Bapusaheb Darekar School in Kondhwa accommodate over 200 students but only offer Urdu education up to the 8th grade. Beyond this level, there are no educational facilities within a five-to-six-kilometre radius, causing an increasing number of girls to discontinue their education due to the unaffordability of private schools. Parents are reluctant to send their daughters to distant schools, contributing to the rise in the number of out-of-school girls, said AAP spokesperson Mukund Kirdat.

In alignment with the new educational policy, the PMC is responsible for providing affordable and quality education.

AAP representatives met with PMC Deputy Commissioner Nandkar, emphasising the need for government-sponsored classes for both boys and girls in the 9th and 10th grades within municipal corporation schools.

Other concerns raised

The delegation also highlighted concerns at Maulana Abdul Kalam School, where, despite a substantial student population, there is a shortage of benches, and facilities for disabled students are lacking. The Deputy Commissioner assured the delegation that efforts would be made to commence classes in the upcoming academic year.

Present at the meeting were AAP spokesperson Mukund Kirdat, Minority Alliance President M Ali Syed, Harun Ansari, Mukti Ahmed Hussain Qasmi, Naushad Ansari, Milind Sarode, Nitin Paigude, Shankar Thorat, Khushbu Ansari, Vikram Gaikwad, Rishikesh Marne, and others.