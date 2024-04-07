Pune: AAP And INDIA Leaders Protest Against Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest On JM Road |

The Aam Aadmi Party workers and leaders held a day-long fast in Pune on Sunday as a mark of protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Some leaders of the opposition Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) also joined the AAP's protest. AAP's Ajit Phatke Patil, former mayor and NCP leader Prashant Jagtap, Congress' Mohan Joshi, former Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Prashant Badhe, along with AAP Pune workers and activists, participated in the fast.

In Delhi, top AAP leaders gathered at the Jantar Mantar for the day-long fast.

Similar protests were being held in other states as well as by Indians abroad, including at Harvard Square in Boston, the Hollywood Sign in Los Angeles, outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC, in New York Times Square and Toronto, London and Melbourne among others, party leaders said.

The court had on April 1 sent Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15 in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

The ED has accused the AAP leader of being involved in the "entire conspiracy of Delhi liquor scam, in drafting and implementation of the policy, for favouring and benefiting from the quid pro, receiving kickbacks and eventually using part of proceeds of crime generated out of the scheduled offence in the campaign for Goa Assembly elections".