 Job Scam: Couple Booked For Cheating Pune Farmer Of Rs 15 Lakh Under Job Pretext
An investigation is underway by Uran police after registering an FIR on Friday on a complaint lodged by the victim, who hails from Khed in Pune.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, April 07, 2024, 11:55 AM IST
A couple from Uran in Navi Mumbai has been booked on the charge of cheating a farmer of Rs 15 lakh under the pretext of securing him a job in a prominent PSU, police said on Saturday.

An investigation is underway by Uran police after registering an FIR on Friday on a complaint lodged by the victim, who hails from Khed in Pune.

PSU job was promised

The complainant stated that the couple took Rs 15.19 lakh from him between May 2022 and March 2024 under the pretext of securing him a job in the PSU under the Union Petroleum Ministry.

The victim approached the police after realising that he was duped.

No arrest has been made so far and further investigation is underway, a police official said. 

