 Pune: Contract Recruitment In Govt Departments Must Stop, Sharad Pawar Tells Students (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Contract Recruitment In Govt Departments Must Stop, Sharad Pawar Tells Students (VIDEO)

Pune: Contract Recruitment In Govt Departments Must Stop, Sharad Pawar Tells Students (VIDEO)

During the question-answer session at the event, Sharad Pawar told one student there must be a struggle if the Union and state governments do not listen to their woes

PTIUpdated: Saturday, April 06, 2024, 04:47 PM IST
article-image
Sharad Pawar | PTI

Contract recruitment in government departments must stop, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said on Saturday while addressing students preparing for competitive exams.

Pawar also said seats in such exams should be increased, adding that the government must work hard to address problems of students, who are putting in lot of hard work to improve their future.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised two crore jobs per year but only seven lakh youth have got jobs. There is need to reduce corruption, develop social institutions and build factories," he said at the 'Aswasth Tarunai Ashwaasak Saheb' event at Bal Gandharva Auditorium in Pune.

During the question-answer session at the event, he told one student there must be a struggle if the Union and state governments do not listen to their woes.

Asked about the role of women in politics and decision-making, he said women can excel in every sector if given the opportunity.

Read Also
Central Railway To Operate Summer Superfast Special Trains From Pune To Danapur, Nagpur, Hazrat...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Avoid Pune Lane On Mumbai-Pune Expressway From April 6 To 9: Highway Police

Avoid Pune Lane On Mumbai-Pune Expressway From April 6 To 9: Highway Police

Pune: Contract Recruitment In Govt Departments Must Stop, Sharad Pawar Tells Students (VIDEO)

Pune: Contract Recruitment In Govt Departments Must Stop, Sharad Pawar Tells Students (VIDEO)

WATCH: 150 Scrap Shops Gutted In Fire In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Kudalwadi

WATCH: 150 Scrap Shops Gutted In Fire In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Kudalwadi

Nashik: RTOs See Surge In Vehicle Registrations, Revenue

Nashik: RTOs See Surge In Vehicle Registrations, Revenue

Pune Water Crisis: Contact Us If Tanker Operators Ask For Money, Says PMC

Pune Water Crisis: Contact Us If Tanker Operators Ask For Money, Says PMC