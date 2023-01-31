Pune: 7 members of notorious Koyta Gang escape Yerawada jail; police left red-faced

Yerawada Jail | Representative image

Seven juvenile inmates belonging to the Koyta gang broke out of the , Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Industrial Center (remand home for juveniles) in Yerawada, Pune. A case has been filed by the Yerawada police against a goon who assisted the youngsters in escaping.

Minor with serious offences kept in observation rooms

Saurabh Shivaji Wayande, 18, a resident of Bhekrainagar, Hadapsar, has been booked by police. The Yerwada Police Station has received a complaint from Santosh Kisan Kumbhar, 46. The observation house of the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Industrial Center is located in Yerawada. The Juvenile Justice Board has ordered that juveniles who have committed major offences be detained in observation rooms.

Minor used ladder to escape

Seven minors, who had spread terror in the Hadapsar area, had been apprehended by the police in Hadapsar. On the Juvenile Justice Board's instructions, the youngsters were then transported to the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Industrial Center's observation room. Minors used ladders to scale the observatory's perimeter wall before jumping over it.

They were taken out of the jail for daily sessions in the correctional facility. At that time, one of the juvenile accused lured six other accused to escape from the correctional facility around 12 midnight on Monday. They placed a ladder on the defense wall of the correctional facility and escaped from the corner of the dargah.

The missing youngsters are being sought after. Rohidas Pawar, DCP for Zone 4, went to the location. The incident is being looked into by a police sub-inspector.

Koyta Gang has spread terror in city

Several incidents of Koyta Gang memebrs spreading terror in Pune city have come to for in the last few months.

In a recent incident, the Koyta Gang had vandalised a hotel in Bhawani Peth area in Pune. They ransacked a hotel in Pune's Azam campus area. It seemed that five to six people broke into the hotel and vandalised it. The CCTV footage of this incident had surfaced.

Before this, two men from the infamous 'Koyta Gang', terrorised the people in Sinhagad Law College area in the Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station jurisdiction in Pune with machetes in hand.

They also went to shops in the area and attacked many people with their weapons. This led to chaos in the area. Anyone seen in the street was terrorised by these men showing a knife. Due to this, the commuters on the street were stunned. Finally, as soon as the police got the information, they rushed to the spot and reportedly beat up the hooligans. The police chased and caught one of them while he was running with a machete in his hand.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)