Watch: Pune horror! Hooligans attack civilians with machetes, terrorise commuters

Incidents of crime are increasing day by day in Maharashtra. Pune is no exception. Attempts to spread terror in Pune city by miscreants are going on in full swing. Another such incident, that could scare any Pune resident, has come to light. Two men terrorised the people in Sinhagad Law College area in the Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station jurisdiction in Pune with machetes in hand.

They also went to shops in the area and stabbed many people with their weapons. This led to chaos in the area. Anyone seen in the street was terrorised by these men showing a knife. Due to this, the commuters on the street were stunned. Finally, as soon as the police got the information, they rushed to the spot and reportedly beat up the hooligans. The police chased and caught one of them while he was running with a machete in his hand.

After this, the injured youth has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. He is undergoing treatment in a private hospital. Meanwhile, students and residents of Sinhagad College area recalled the very horrible situation last night. After the incident, citizens are complaining that Bharti Vidyapeeth Police are ignoring such incidents.