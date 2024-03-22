Pune: 63 Out Of 65 Code Of Conduct Complaints Addressed By District Control Room For Lok Sabha Elections |

Action has been completed on 63 out of 65 complaints of violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) received by the Pune District Control Room in the backdrop of the Lok Sabha General Election.

Complaints received at the District Control Room on the C-VIGIL portal and on toll-free numbers 18002330102 and 1950 are being processed immediately. Complaints are promptly forwarded to the fixed and mobile teams established in all the 21 assembly constituencies of Pune district. Immediate action is taken and documented on the portal.

The Election Commission of India has developed the C-VIGIL App to report or register code of conduct violations to the Election Commission and District Administration. Citizens can directly lodge complaints with the election administration through this mobile app. As soon as a complaint is received on the C-VIGIL app, immediate action is taken, and the identity of the complainant is kept confidential.

Mobile teams will also take necessary action on complaints received by the control room on the toll-free number. The administration has appealed to citizens to report violations of the code of conduct during the election period using the C-VIGIL app or by contacting the control room.

It's worth noting that as per the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) norms and instructions, all government-related advertisements and political hoardings must be removed from public and private spaces within the city within 72 hours.



Following the enforcement of the MCC for the upcoming general elections, teams from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and other departments worked diligently to dismantle government advertisements and political hoardings across the cityscape. Municipal workers were seen early in the morning removing banners, posters, and hoardings belonging to various political parties, as well as government advertisements.