Pune's Man-Animal Conflict Compensation Peaks At ₹3.99 Crore In 2023-24

Compensation for wildlife-related losses in Pune Division is becoming increasingly expensive. Data from the Pune Forest Department for the period spanning 2023 to 2024 (up to March 7) reveals two human fatalities, 262 instances of crop damage, and 3156 cattle deaths due to human-wildlife conflicts. Consequently, the department disbursed over ₹3.99 crore in compensation during 2023-24, marking the highest ex-gratia payout in the last twenty years.

This financial burden has escalated over recent years, with compensation figures as follows: ₹1.69 crore in 2020-21, ₹2.46 crore in the subsequent year, and ₹3.79 crore thereafter. Notably, last year, State Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar announced increased government financial aid for cases involving fatalities, permanent disabilities, and injuries resulting from wild animal attacks. In case of a fatality, the next of kin will now receive ₹25 lakh.

Deaths in the conflict

Analysis of departmental data since 2001 shows a decrease in human deaths due to human-wildlife conflicts from 6 in 2001-02 to 5 in 2022-23. However, cattle deaths surged from 382 in 2001-02 to 3131 in 2022-23, accompanied by a significant rise in crop damage cases to 179.

Pune frequently hits headlines with reports of human-animal conflicts, often exacerbated by viral videos showcasing incidents such as leopards attacking cattle or wandering into residential areas. Last year, a leopard strayed into a Pimpri Chinchwad residential area, necessitating a five-hour rescue operation.

Here's what wildlife conservationist says

Speaking about the animal-human conflict, Mrunmayee Pawar, Wildlife Conservationist, said, "As humans encroach further into wildlife habitats, conflicts between our worlds intensify, resulting in casualties on both sides. Imagine a mother leopard searching for sustenance, only to stumble into human territory, met with fear and hostility. She doesn't roar out of malice, but desperation to feed her cubs. Yet, her presence jeopardises lives and livelihoods."

She added, "This grim reality of human-wildlife conflict epitomises the clash of survival instincts. Yet, amidst this adversity, there is hope. Through empathy, awareness, education, and conservation efforts, we can bridge this divide. Coexistence is not merely a distant aspiration; it's a pledge for mutual prosperity where both humans and wildlife can flourish."

Jaladhi Poojara, another activist, stressed the shared responsibility of government officials and citizens in maintaining ecosystem balance, cautioning against encroaching into animal territories to prevent harm.

"As a concerned citizen, I am eager to understand the Forest Department's strategies to mitigate wild animal-human conflicts, including the existence of rescue facilities, habitat protection measures, and public awareness programs. Increased transparency and communication are crucial for fostering collaboration and addressing this pressing issue effectively," said Samaiirah India.

Amidst this complex landscape, Divisional Forest Officer in Pune reaffirmed the department's commitment to addressing incidents promptly, conducting thorough investigations, and providing compensation to affected individuals.

