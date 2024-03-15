WATCH: Three Leopards Roam Streets Of Junnar In Pune Together |

Residents of Junnar in Pune district, infamous for leopard sightings in human settlements, were stunned by viral CCTV footage capturing three leopards roaming together on the streets.

On March 14, a disconcerting CCTV recording emerged, depicting three leopards roaming freely along a road in Junnar tehsil. This has sparked renewed anxieties in an area where leopard intrusions into residential areas are not uncommon and have, at times, resulted in assaults on residents. The sight of three leopards has prompted urgent calls for intervention from the forest department.

In the footage, one leopard is initially sighted, followed closely by the appearance of two additional leopards trailing behind.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Katraj Zoo incident

This distressing incident follows closely on the heels of the recent escape of Sachin, an eight-year-old male leopard, from a cage near the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park in Katraj. After over 40 hours of pursuit, Sachin was apprehended.

Meanwhile last week, in a remarkable display of quick thinking, a 12-year-old boy found himself face to face with a leopard and managed to lock it inside a room until help arrived. The incident, captured on CCTV, unfolded in Nashik's Malegaon and quickly went viral on social media.

Mohit Ahire was apparently engrossed in a mobile game inside an office cabin of a wedding hall when the leopard unexpectedly entered the room. Despite the initial shock, Ahire managed to stay calm and went unnoticed by the wildcat.

Recalling the intense moment, Ahire described how the leopard's proximity left him with little space to maneuver. With a steady nerve, he slipped out of the office unnoticed by the leopard and swiftly locked the door behind him. The incident occurred around 7am on Tuesday.