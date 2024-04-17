Pune: 60-Year-Old Woman Dies After Sustaining Injuries While Boarding PMPML Bus | File Photo

A tragic incident unfolded when a 60-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries sustained while boarding a PMPML bus.

As per the police update on Wednesday, the incident took place on April 12 at the PMPML bus stop near Dandekar Pool. The deceased, Kashibai Pandurang Khurangale, a resident of Dhayri, was severely injured as she attempted to board the bus. The door suddenly closed, causing her to lose balance, and the bus moving forward resulted in the rear wheel running over her foot. Despite being rushed to Sassoon Hospital, Khurangale passed away on April 14.

Following the incident, 31-year-old Malhari Pandurang Khurangale filed a complaint against the bus driver, Diliprao Vamanrao Lahane, 50, at Parvati Police Station.

The tragic incident occurred as she was visiting her son in Rajendra Nagar. On that fateful day, she was waiting with her son and daughter at the Dandekar Pul bus stop for a bus to Dhayri. The DSK Vishwa bus arrived, and due to her age, boarding was challenging. As her son and daughter assisted her through the rear door, it abruptly closed, causing her to fall. The bus driver then moved forward, resulting in severe injuries to her left leg, which later had to be amputated, and causing significant injuries to her right leg.

Assistant Police Inspector Patil is leading the investigation into this tragic incident.