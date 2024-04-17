Good News! Central Railway To Run 22 Additional Summer Special Trains From Pune To Jhansi | File Photo

Central Railway has decided to run 22 additional summer special trains from Pune to Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Junction in Uttar Pradesh to accommodate the additional passenger rush.

The details are as follows:

Train no. 01923 will depart from Pune at 4pm every Sunday from April 21 to June 30 and reach Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Junction at 1pm the next day.

Train no. 01924 will depart at 1:50pm from Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Junction every Saturday from April 20 to June 29 and reach Pune at 11:35am the next day.

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Narmadapuram, Bhopal, Vidisha, and Bina.

Composition: 17 ICF coaches, including one AC-2 tier, five AC-3 tier, five sleeper class, six general second class including two luggage cum guard brake vans.

Reservation: Bookings for summer special train 01923 on special charges will open on April 18 at all computerised reservation centres and on the www.irctc.co.in website.