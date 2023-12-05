Pune: 58% Increase In Cyber Crimes In City, Shows NCRB Report

Pune: 58% Increase In Cyber Crimes In City, Says NCRB Report | Representative pic

Pune witnessed a staggering 58.67% surge in cybercrime cases, rising from 225 in 2021 to 357 in 2022, as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report recently released.

According to the report, the primary motives behind these cybercrimes were fraud and sexual exploitation. The majority of cases were filed under the Information Technology Act, encompassing online banking fraud, computer-related offences, identity theft, personation-based cheating, and the transmission of obscene or sexually explicit content in electronic form.

This trend is consistent at the state level, with Maharashtra recording 8,249 cybercrime cases in 2022, up from 5,562 cases in 2021.

Overall crime cases in Pune increased by 9.28%, with 14,173 cases reported in 2022 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) or Special and Local Laws (SLL). These cases include offences against the human body, hurt, assault, kidnapping, abduction, and death by negligence, among others.