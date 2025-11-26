 Pune: 42-Year-Old Woman Sexually Assaults Man After Drugging Him, Clicks Obscene Photos, Demands ₹2 Lakh
Pune: 42-Year-Old Woman Sexually Assaults Man After Drugging Him, Clicks Obscene Photos, Demands ₹2 Lakh

The incident took place between mid-November 2024 and October 2025. The accused has been identified as Gauri Pralhad Wanjale. Regarding the matter, a 47-year-old man filed a police case

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 08:09 PM IST
Pune: 42-Year-Old Woman Sexually Assaults Man After Drugging Him, Clicks Obscene Photos, Demands ₹2 Lakh

A 42-year-old woman has been booked by Pune Police for allegedly sexually assaulting a man, clicking his obscene photos and videos, and later blackmailing him for money.

The incident took place between mid-November 2024 and October 2025. The accused has been identified as Gauri Pralhad Wanjale. Regarding the matter, a 47-year-old man filed a police case.

According to the complaint, the victim first met the accused Wanjale during a family visit to Tuljapur on November 7, 2024. Wanjale allegedly befriended the complainant under the guise of a sister-brother relationship and began visiting his home frequently.

The victim said that accused equested his wife and convinced her that they were planning a family trip to Kashi Vishwanath and that the victim should accompany her as a brother.

Believing this, the victim’s wife agreed. The accused allegedly gave him intoxicating substances, after which she sexually assaulted him. During the assault, the woman also took several private photographs of the victim.

Threatening him with the obscene images, she forced him to stay for three days in Banaras.

After returning to Pune, she started demanding Rs 2 lakh from him and offered to marry him. The accused threatened the victim that if he did not fulfil her demands, she would circulate the obscene photos and videos on social media.

After getting frustrated with her threats, the victim approached the Kothrud Police Station.

Sandeep Deshmane, Senior Police Inspector of Kothrud Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said that the case has been registered. "It is too early to comment on the matter before the investigation. We are conducting a thorough investigation. Action will be taken accordingly,” he said.

