Pune: 4-Year-Old Visiting Grandparents for Diwali Killed in Leopard Attack

Junnar, known as a hotspot for leopard-human conflicts in the district, has once again witnessed a fatal leopard attack, this time resulting in the death of a four-year-old boy in Shirur tehsil of Pune district.

This marks the eighth human death due to a leopard attack in Pune district since March of this year. In this particularly gruesome incident, the boy's head was severed from his body.

The attack occurred at 7 pm on Friday in Tembhekar Vasti, near Mandavgan Farata village.

According to the Junnar Forest Department, Shivtej had traveled to the village with his parents from Pune to celebrate Diwali. On the evening of the attack, he was playing near the front of their house, close to a sugarcane field. At that moment, a leopard, which had been hiding in the field, emerged and attacked the young boy, mistaking him for prey.

Shivtej’s grandfather, Pandurang Tembhekar, witnessed the attack and immediately shouted for help while attempting to confront the leopard. Despite his efforts, the leopard dragged Shivtej approximately 400 meters into the field. Hearing the cries, family members and neighbors rushed to the scene. The police and forest officials were quickly notified, and authorities responded promptly to the incident.

Timeline of Human-Leopard Conflicts in Junnar:

April: An 18-month-old girl, Sanskruti Kulekar, was killed by a leopard in Shiroli Khurd village.

May: An 8-year-old boy, Rudra Fatale, was fatally attacked by a leopard while visiting relatives in Kolwadi, Junnar.

May: A 60-year-old woman, Nanubai Sitaram Kadale, was killed while working on her bajra farm in Pimpri Pendhar.

June: An 11-year-old boy, Yash Suresh Gaikwad, was killed by a leopard in Dahiwadi village, Shirur taluka.

August: A 55-year-old woman was killed in a leopard attack in Shirur taluka.

September: A 9-year-old boy was killed in Junnar’s Tejewadi village.

October: A 40-year-old woman, Sujata Dere, was killed by a leopard in a soybean field near her home in Mauje Pimpri Pendhar.

November: A 4-year-old boy was killed by a leopard in Junnar's Tembhekar Vasti.